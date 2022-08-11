The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Yatinga Governorate, in the north of the Republic of Burkina Faso, which led to the death of many members of the security forces and civilians, as well as the injury of dozens.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Burkina Faso and to the families and families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
