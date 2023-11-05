The UAE expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the disgraceful and unacceptable statements of the Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza. The UAE considered these statements to be a violation of international law, and an incitement to commit grave violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes. It also raises serious concerns about intent to commit genocide.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the threat of using a nuclear weapon, pointing out that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians enjoying full protection under international law and international treaties, and the need for them not to be the target of conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, to advance all efforts made to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability.