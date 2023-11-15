The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital and the inhumane attacks launched by Israel on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, affirming the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting hospitals, institutions and civilian objects in the Strip.

The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians, provide full protection for civilian institutions and objects, and ensure that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in an urgent, intensive, safe and without any obstacles.

The Ministry stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians and civilian institutions enjoying full protection under international law and international treaties, and the necessity of not being the target of conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, to advance all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability.