The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of the Global Central Kitchen Foundation team – the UAE’s partner in the Amalthea Initiative to enhance the humanitarian response provided to civilians in the northern Gaza Strip – which resulted in the killing and wounding of a number of humanitarian relief workers.

The UAE held Israel fully responsible for this dangerous development, and demanded an urgent, independent and transparent investigation into what happened, and the punishment of those responsible for this heinous crime, which is considered a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret for the loss of life, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and their countries, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The Ministry stressed the need to immediately stop violence, avoid targeting civilians, institutions, civilian objects, and relief institutions, and demanded not to use food as a weapon and to stop imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid and providing protection without delay.