New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE stressed the need for all parties to commit to respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from any actions that would destabilize its security and stability, expressing its solidarity with all measures taken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty.

In a statement to the UN Security Council yesterday, the UAE said: “In the context of the firm stance taken by the Security Council in condemning the Dohuk attack in its press statement issued yesterday, we stress the need for all parties to commit to respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from any actions that would undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” undermine his security and stability.”

The State, in a statement made by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, reiterated its condemnation of the attack that targeted the village of Barkh in Dohuk Governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, stressing the importance of conducting the necessary investigations into the Dohuk attack.

Abu Shehab said: “First of all, I would like to thank you for your quick response to convening this important meeting, in light of the recent events in the Republic of Iraq,” welcoming the participation of Fouad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, in this session.

He added, “The UAE has supported holding this emergency session in response to the request contained in the letter of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq on the twenty-first of this month, against the background of the attack on the Barkh resort in Dohuk Governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq last Wednesday.”

He continued, “The UAE condemns in the strongest terms this heinous act, which resulted in the martyrdom of 9 civilians and the injury of more than 33 civilians. We also express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, with our wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Abu Shehab stated, according to the statement, that the UAE affirms its support for conducting the necessary investigations into the Dohuk attack, and affirms its solidarity with all measures taken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.

He added, “This attack not only constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, but is also a threat to the security and stability of Iraq.”

He noted that this attack may exacerbate the political and security challenges facing Iraq at this critical stage, especially after nearly 9 months have passed since the parliamentary elections were held without forming a new government, and terrorist groups, including ISIS, continue to launch attacks and target civilians, security forces and vital installations.

He pointed out that the UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted a police security point in Salah al-Din Governorate last week.

At the conclusion of the statement, Abu Shehab said, “In the context of the firm position taken by the Council in condemning the Dohuk attack in its press statement issued last Monday, we stress the need for all parties to commit to respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from any actions that undermine its security and stability, whatever they may be.” The pretext.”