New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE confirmed that the survival of 1,300,000 people in the Gaza Strip is linked to their receipt of aid. Half of this number was children, while approximately sixty percent of these needs were classified as severe to catastrophic, according to United Nations estimates. Noting that in the past decade alone, Gazans have experienced three rounds of violence in this protracted conflict, which has made the children of Gaza lose hope. She said in a statement, regarding the vote in the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations in New York: This was a description of the nightmare that Gaza is experiencing 10 months before the outbreak of war, and today. Civilians are once again facing a devastating war, with no place to escape from its ravages. She added: The reality of Gaza, as one of the most miserable places on the planet, was long preceded by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which cannot be justified. All members of the Security Council have condemned the indiscriminate killing of innocent Israeli civilians and the holding of 199 of them hostage, including children. .

Her Excellency the Ambassador continued: In turn, we repeat here in this Council that condemnation, but it must be noted that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, nor the residents of Gaza, who suffer the most every day, which calls for the urgent need for Council unity on this issue. Yesterday, the UN Security Council rejected a Russian draft resolution to establish a “humanitarian” truce in Gaza, and decided to meet again on Tuesday evening to vote on a second draft resolution submitted by Brazil.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh stated that Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on Earth, is under siege, with no access to fuel, electricity, food, water or medical supplies.

She noted that two million people there depend on one water pipeline, as the lack of electricity has paralyzed work in the three desalination plants.

Against this horrific background, the ambassador said: The international community must realize that the call to evacuate more than a million people without a safe place to go or assistance constitutes a demand that cannot be justified or achieved.

Hence, this Council must work beyond making statements, and at the very least be able to come together around the need to protect all civilians, unconditionally release all hostages, and provide humanitarian assistance in a safe manner, as Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh emphasized.

She said: What is required is the complete restoration of access to fuel, food, water, medical aid, and other basic necessities, and the establishment of a framework that ensures the safety of humanitarian workers, who daily bravely risk their lives, in addition to ensuring the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid without obstacles.

She added: Therefore, the call for a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes constitutes an urgent necessity for all of the above. She pointed out that the draft resolution presented by the Russian delegation responds to these specific humanitarian needs, which is why the UAE voted in favor of it, and for this reason, we are also disappointed that it did not receive the support of the Council.

While she thanked the presidency of the Security Council for its efforts, she expressed her hope that the Council would respond quickly and with one voice to those in dire need on the ground.

She said: This council should be able to reach consensus on two matters: adhering to international humanitarian law and its rejection of indiscriminate attacks without justifying them, and ending the cycle of violence.

She pointed out that the events of the past nine days made it painfully clear that the specter of bloodshed will continue to haunt Israelis and Palestinians alike, in the absence of a serious political horizon.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh concluded the statement by saying: The late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish wrote: (Life that is defined only by its opposite, which is death… is not life), and the Palestinians and Israelis deserve not only to live, which is the minimum, but rather to renaissance, side by side, in two states. Independent, prosperous and secure.

In addition, the UAE delivered a statement before the United Nations General Assembly on Item (59), entitled Support for the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

She said in the statement delivered by Fatima Al Hammadi, a member of the state delegation: We express our deep regret and condolences for the loss of civilian lives in light of the current dangerous conditions, and we stress our deep concern about the escalation that has been continuing for more than a week, while emphasizing the importance of immediately stopping hostilities and providing protection. full rights to civilians under international humanitarian law.

It also expressed deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, especially with the electricity being cut off and the access of humanitarian aid and food and water supplies prevented, at a time when hospitals are suffering from a severe shortage of medical materials, which deprives civilians, including children, of the necessary needs. To survive. In this regard, she referred to Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons, which prohibits the imposition of collective punishment on them. She stressed that these practices increase the already deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip, whose population suffers from widespread poverty, high unemployment to levels exceeding 60%, food and water insecurity, and the deterioration of health and educational services as a result of the siege on the Strip since 2007, which hinders the efforts of the Palestinian people to achieve their goals. Sustainable development, like all peoples, undermines development work in the region as a whole and takes us big steps backward. She added: The UAE stresses the importance of the international community working to remedy the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and that all necessary support is provided to meet the needs of the brotherly Palestinian people, and that this includes supporting vital sectors in the occupied Palestinian territory, especially health, education, and the economy. .