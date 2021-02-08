The UAE stresses the importance of strengthening Arab solidarity to face challenges

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, during his participation today in an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council, affirmed that the UAE continues to play an active regional role to restore stability to the Arab region, and the importance of strengthening solidarity and joint Arab action in the face of common dangers and challenges targeting National security, and the UAE’s firm support for the fundamentals of the Palestinian cause.

In an extraordinary session, His Excellency said in a speech delivered during his presidency of the state delegation at a meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level, “The increasing volume of challenges and crises facing our Arab region necessitated holding this meeting to discuss collective action and strengthen cooperation and coordination to deal with them with rationality, wisdom and balance, stressing The necessity of giving priority to political solutions and diplomatic efforts in resolving the crises in the region to achieve the foundations of development, security, stability and peace, and to push for strengthening joint Arab action, in a way that fortifies the Arab situation, secures the protection of Arab national security, and repels the risks of regional and international interference in Arab affairs, and maintains strength and cohesion The state’s national institutions and the sovereignty of its decisions, and above all the service of common Arab interests.

His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reiterated that the United Arab Emirates, in light of the current developments in the region, affirms its firm position in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and its support All efforts are working to achieve this goal agreed upon on the Arab and international levels, and to continue providing support to the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause. “

The state’s speech affirmed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts exerted to advance the peace process in the Middle East and the need to put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution on the 1967 borders, with a focus on creating an appropriate environment that allows a return to serious negotiations leading to a just and comprehensive peace. .

During his speech to the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash pointed out the importance of seizing all appropriate opportunities to create a new international momentum to break the deadlock in the political process and re-launch a credible peace process on the basis of international legitimacy decisions and internationally agreed terms of reference, which he stressed that it is indispensable. He pointed out that the UAE will continue to provide the necessary support to meet the needs of the Palestinian people and enable them to build their state and achieve the goals of sustainable development like all peoples.

His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs affirmed the continuation of the UAE’s efforts and its active regional role to restore stability to the Arab region, so that our Arab peoples can enjoy security, stability and a decent life after years of insecurity and stability.