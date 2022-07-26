New York (Union)

At the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, the UAE stressed the need to refrain from taking provocative measures that might undermine the two-state solution and prospects for peace, calling for continuing to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.

The UAE said, in a statement made by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations: “We stress the importance that the international community, and the Security Council in particular, seize the important opportunities that currently exist in the region to revive the peace process in the Middle East and achieve the two-state solution under which a Palestinian state is established. Independent and sovereign on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added: “After many crises and complex challenges invaded our region, the intense diplomatic movement that we witnessed during the last period came to focus on regional security, sustainable development, and effective diplomacy, in line with the UAE’s well-established approach since its establishment, as this momentum aims to establish security And stability throughout the region, so that its peoples can enjoy prosperous economies and peaceful societies, using initiatives to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnerships at the regional and international levels.”

He continued: “In conjunction with these positive trends, we have also witnessed some steps that we hope will restore confidence between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and pave the way towards reviving the peace process in the Middle East and providing the appropriate environment for the return to negotiations, including the recent high-level communication between the two parties, which we hope will It represents a glimmer of hope in providing new opportunities to engage in dialogue.”

Ambassador Abu Shehab said: “In this context, the UAE commends a series of recent measures, including approving the unification of 5,500 Palestinian families, approving 6 structural maps for Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as reopening a crossing in the northern West Bank to enter the city of Jenin.”

He stressed that the international community should work to support the recent positive steps, and encourage more of them, with the aim of returning the two parties to the negotiating table, in a way that serves to reach a two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Charter of the United Nations.

He noted that the congestion, escalation and violent clashes witnessed in the past period require the parties to refrain from taking any provocative measures that may exacerbate these conditions, stressing also the need to stop all illegal practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. Which undermine the two-state solution and prospects for peace, including the construction and expansion of settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land and property.

According to the statement, the ambassador said: “In light of the deteriorating economic, health and humanitarian conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, the UAE continues its historical commitment to support the brotherly Palestinian people in several areas, including humanitarian, health, social and educational.”

Supporting the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network

The UAE recently allocated $25 million to support Al-Makassed Hospital, which is an important part of the East Jerusalem hospital network, which forms the pillar of the Palestinian health system, said Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab in the country’s statement to the Security Council.

He urged the international community to continue providing humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian people, expressing in this context the UAE’s appreciation for the United States’ announcement this month of a package of aid to support sectors such as the economy and health in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He stated that one of the most important features of the diplomatic initiatives currently taking place in the Middle East is that they are the fruit of regional efforts that reflect a real will to achieve peace that pervades all our peoples and opens up prospects for cooperation in vital areas and helps countries face crucial challenges.

This was evident, according to Abu Shehab, in the recent summits held in the region, including the Jeddah Security and Development Summit and the (I2U2) Summit and the resulting decisions, coinciding with the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to the region, indicating the UAE’s aspiration to build For these efforts to achieve security, stability and prosperity for our region and the world.