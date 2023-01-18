New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called for action to protect religious places in times of conflict, stressing the role of religious leaders in playing an important role in building peace and providing comfort during war, reiterating the call to the parties in Ukraine to abide by international law to stop hostilities and support all efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue. towards a just solution.

In a statement delivered before the UN Security Council, Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, the UAE said that the issue of religious tolerance in order to prevent conflicts and refrain from politicizing religion is of particular importance for the country, which recognizes dialogue and understanding between religions as basics for peaceful coexistence. He said, “Creating a culture of religious tolerance is an essential component of sustainable conflict prevention, resolution and reconstruction, which is an important consideration for the Security Council,” stressing everyone’s responsibility to ensure that respect for cultures and religions is a universal standard.

The statement referred to the UAE’s strong commitment to the principles of a culture of peace, saying: “We are aware of the risks inherent in allowing the abuse of religion as a tool for those who call for violence and division.” He said that our region has witnessed the consequences of extremism and uncontrolled incitement to violence in the form of religious belief.

He added, “Our belief in the moral imperative to ensure that different religious communities can live together in peace is why we find the recent events in Ukraine particularly distressing. The politicization of religion is another sign of the damage the conflict is doing to the country’s social fabric.”

The statement called for action to protect the sanctity of religious places in times of conflict, and the need to treat and preserve these properties with respect, noting that Security Council Resolution No. 2347 deplores the illegal destruction of culture and heritage, including religious sites, while emphasizing that such destruction can That leads to an exacerbation of the conflict and impede reconciliation after the conflict. The statement stressed the role of the Security Council member states in protecting cultural heritage and protecting cultural property in armed conflicts.

“Places of worship are a center of gravity for religious communities and can serve as important platforms for national recovery after the war,” he said. “As this conflict continues, there are fewer areas of life in Ukraine that remain unaffected. Religious leaders and religious communities can play an important role in building peace and providing comfort in times of war,” he added.

The statement confirmed that 45 people were killed in an air strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last Saturday

The horrific human cost of this attack, and the scale of the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine.

The statement urged all parties to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, and reiterated its call for a cessation of hostilities throughout Ukraine, as well as its readiness to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue towards a just, lasting and peaceful solution to the war.