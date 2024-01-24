New York (Union)

The UAE stressed the importance of investing in peacebuilding to prevent the outbreak of crises that could lead to huge losses in lives and livelihoods, and adopting laws and policies to empower women’s voices and ensure their access to basic services, pointing out that various threats and scourges, especially climate change, hate speech and terrorism, affect all… Stages of peace.

The UAE said yesterday, in a statement delivered by Aisha Al Menhali, Second Secretary, before the Arria Formula Security Council meeting on peacebuilding and women’s empowerment: “Investing in peacebuilding, and thus enhancing the resilience of societies, contributes to avoiding the high cost of responding to armed conflicts when they break out, and most importantly… Therefore, peacebuilding contributes to preventing the outbreak of crises that may lead to huge losses in lives and livelihoods.”

In this regard, Aisha Al-Menhali added: “Linking regional coordination efforts with international efforts automatically contributes to strengthening the host country’s ownership of peacebuilding efforts,” pointing out that the existence of strategic partnerships between the various organs of the United Nations system and regional organizations, such as the League of Arab States and the African Union. It contributes to a thoughtful and comprehensive approach that suits local contexts and supports peacebuilding.

She stressed the necessity of integrating the work of the Peacebuilding Commission into international and regional efforts in an effective and continuous manner, in light of the important role played by the Peacebuilding Commission in the field of enhancing coordination between relevant actors, and coordinating the axes of humanitarian work, peace, security, and development.

In this context, Aisha Al-Menhali pointed out the importance of taking advantage of the upcoming Future Summit and reviewing the peacebuilding architecture for the year 2025, to ensure that the full potential of the Peacebuilding Commission is achieved.

In the context of ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, Al Menhali stressed the need to effectively address the root causes of gender inequality, noting the importance of adopting and implementing laws and policies that protect women’s voices and empower them, and ensure their access to basic services at all local, national and regional levels.

She said: “Some innovative initiatives, such as the joint commitments to women, peace and security, have proven effective in continuing the Security Council’s focus on the women, peace and security agenda, and enhancing women’s participation in Council meetings.”

Aisha Al Menhali added: “The UAE is considered one of the first countries to sign these commitments,” encouraging the Security Council to continue its efforts to include the gender dimension in its discussions. At the conclusion of the statement, Aisha Al-Menhali stressed that various threats and scourges, especially climate change, hate speech and terrorism, affect all stages of peace in societies, which requires comprehensive approaches to take into account the interconnected nature of these challenges, and to benefit from the different roles that we play as countries. Members, the United Nations, regional and local organizations, and civil society, individually or collectively, in maintaining peace.