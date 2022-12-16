New York (Union)

Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of confronting terrorism, fortifying our societies and addressing its root causes, pointing to the development of comprehensive and multilateral strategies that focus on preventing and preventing extremism in order to confront the threats to international peace and security as a result of terrorist acts.

In a statement delivered by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, to the Security Council on “Threats to international peace and security as a result of terrorist acts: The global approach to combating terrorism – principles and future prospects,” the UAE said: “We have taken over the past two decades, and through this organization , many measures and policies to address the terrorist threat to international peace and security, the most prominent of which is the adoption of the historic Security Council Resolution 1373, in response to one of the biggest challenges of this era that undermines stability and prosperity.

The statement added, “The global terrorist threat was able to adapt through sophisticated methods and complex tactics that allowed it to ramify and spread, and that terrorist groups employed natural resources to finance their operations and modern technology to launch their cross-border terrorist attacks, and exploited the absence of state authority in several regions, and distracted the international focus due to the many crises.” and different priorities.

The statement called for the necessity of strengthening international momentum, identifying and addressing shortcomings, and preventing the exploitation of loopholes. We must also be more flexible to keep pace with the methods of terrorist groups. We must even be proactive to prevent extremism and terrorism, especially since we have made great strides in our path towards strengthening international cooperation and capacity building. Develop effective strategies and means to combat terrorism

Her Excellency Noura Al-Kaabi indicated, during the state statement, that the African continent was not spared from the scourge of this scourge, as nearly half of the victims of terrorism in the world fell from its peoples last year, and terrorist groups resort to it in search of a hotbed for them, pointing out that it is no longer acceptable to be satisfied Council to focus on some terrorist groups and not others.

The statement called for harnessing all the tools available to the Security Council, including sanctions committees, to limit the activities of terrorist groups, stressing the need to support regional and local efforts, intensify coordination with actors, and involve women and youth, especially in light of the transnational nature of the terrorist threat.

He said, “Terrorist groups have proven their ability to exploit technological progress, including drones and digital currencies, to achieve their goals,” stressing that the Delhi Declaration on combating the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes represents an important step to bridge gaps and develop solid regulatory frameworks, in which the government and private sectors participate. locally and internationally.

The statement also stressed the importance of confronting terrorism in all its forms by developing comprehensive and multilateral strategies whose essence is based on prevention and prevention of extremism, calling for the importance of exposing extremist ideologies that fuel violence and hatred and incite killing and destruction, and immunize our societies from extremism and address its root causes.

His Excellency Al-Kaabi said, “My country was keen to work through an integrated system to combat extremism, which includes rejecting all attempts to distort and exploit terrorist groups of the Islamic religion.”

In this regard, the statement expressed that governmental and non-governmental institutions in the UAE, in cooperation with regional and international partners, have introduced many initiatives aimed at eliminating extremism in a sustainable manner.

The statement noted that the UAE hosted a conference during which we witnessed the signing of the “Human Fraternity Document for World Peace and Coexistence” by His Holiness Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to activate dialogue on coexistence and brotherhood among peoples, and to promote these values ​​globally, thus becoming the International Day of Fraternity. Humanity on the fourth of February every year is an occasion to promote pluralism and diversity of cultures.

He also stressed that the UAE’s hosting of the “G20 Interfaith Forum” this week embodies the country’s vision of establishing a global system of tolerance, coexistence and diversity by presenting the recommendations of about a hundred leaders of different religious communities to the leaders of the New Delhi Summit in 2023 to achieve a more solidarity and peaceful world.

At the end of the statement, the UAE affirmed that it will build on what was achieved during the presidency of India this year, and we, as Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee next year, will continue to cooperate with our colleagues to enhance the capabilities of the Committee to implement its mandate in light of the changes in the global terrorist threat, and for all our societies, wherever they are, to be blessed. security, stability and prosperity.