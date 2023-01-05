New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of making progress in the chemical weapons file in Syria, and in files related to resolving all crises, noting that the Syrian chemical file is one of the most politicized files in the Security Council.

The UAE said, in a statement delivered by Shahd Matar, the official spokesperson for the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council, yesterday, that the Syrian chemical file is still one of the most politicized files in this council.

The statement affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection and condemnation of the use of chemical weapons, under any circumstances, by anyone and anywhere, considering that their use constitutes a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention and international law. The statement indicated that making tangible progress in this file requires engaging in constructive dialogue, stressing the importance of communication and dialogue between the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Syria.

The statement called on all parties to work in a spirit based on the technical principles upon which the OPCW was established, including consensus and non-politicization.

She said: “In this month of 1993, the Secretary-General opened the door for signing the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Paris, which was signed by 130 countries at the time, which indicates the existence of a broad consensus in the international community, which makes this treaty one of the most important historical achievements.” in the field of disarmament.

In this context, the statement welcomed the agreement to send a small team to conduct limited activities in Syria during the current month, expressing its hope that bilateral consultations would be held as soon as possible. At the end of the statement, the UAE stressed the importance of making progress in the chemical weapons file in Syria, and in all files related to resolving the Syrian crisis.