New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed its commitment to continue working with all partners and the UNOCA office to achieve peace and stability in the entire Central African region, calling for a consistent, multi-track approach that ensures enhanced coordination and regional cooperation to address cross-border threats such as extremism, terrorism, and illicit arms trafficking.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the Security Council, delivered by Ghasaq Shaheen, Political Coordinator of the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, regarding the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa: “We appreciate the important role of the UNOCA office in coordination between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations, to empower Central African countries.” Africa must confront the challenges that undermine peace and security in that region in an effort to build a stable and prosperous future for its people.

Ghasaq Shaheen added, “Addressing security challenges in the region requires a consistent, multi-track approach that ensures strengthening regional coordination and cooperation to address cross-border threats such as extremism, terrorism, and illicit arms trafficking, while at the same time working to build national capabilities and strengthen the resilience of societies in the face of these challenges.” .

She stated that the recent demobilization of a number of armed groups with the participation of actors and states in the region embodies the importance of multilateral action to enhance security and stability in the region, and similarly with regard to the coordinated security response between the Central African Republic and Chad to avoid any repercussions resulting from conflicts in the region.

Ghasaq Shaheen also stressed the importance of focusing on confronting the scourges of extremism and terrorism, addressing their root causes, and continuing to promote the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to build peaceful societies.

In this context, she added: “We look forward to the outcomes of the next ministerial meeting in Bangui to discuss the draft regional strategy to prevent and combat hate speech in the Central African region,” stressing the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution 2686, which calls on the United Nations system to monitor and report on hate speech and extremism.

Shaheen said: “It is also important to follow up and support regional efforts and initiatives made to help communities affected by violence, including the regional strategy to achieve stability, recovery and resilience in the Lake Chad Basin region.”

She also stressed the need for comprehensive political solutions to remain the compass that guides transitional and peace processes throughout the region, pointing out that these efforts are essential to building resilient institutions with the participation of all actors, including women and youth.

Ghasaq Shaheen highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue to build confidence and overcome obstacles, as well as the continuation of “UNuka” and “ECAS” efforts and support for the success of the political processes in the region, praising in this regard the positive steps taken recently in Chad and Gabon.

She also stressed the importance of continuing to work to enhance our understanding of the links between climate change and instability in the region, especially as extreme weather events exacerbate tensions between communities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

In this context, Ghasaq Shaheen expressed her hope to adopt the “ECAS” strategy on climate change and development, which aims to help societies adapt to climate change, noting that the participation of the climate security advisor to the UNuka office in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, which was held in the UAE last week. The past contributed to highlighting the challenges facing the region due to this phenomenon and its repercussions on security and stability.

Shaheen added, “It is important, while collecting information and assessing the risks associated with climate change, to take into account its repercussions on the security situation in a way that enhances preventive approaches and early warning systems.”