The UAE continued to strengthen the human rights protection system through the issuance of a decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regarding the rules and procedures guide for dealing with work injuries and occupational diseases, which constitutes a qualitative addition to the system of laws and legislations that guarantee the rights of workers.

The decision obliges establishments with 50 workers or more to prepare a special system for monitoring work injuries and occupational diseases that includes a record of injuries, providing preventive tools, limiting activities that are dangerous to workers, mechanisms for periodic health examination of workers, in addition to mechanisms for reporting injuries.

The decision obliges the employer not to terminate the work relationship and to cancel the contract of the injured or sick person until after he receives all his dues.

The decision requires the employer to treat and compensate the injured worker for work injuries and occupational diseases, and in the event that the injury leads to the death of the worker, then compensation is paid to those who are entitled to it according to the legislation in force in the country or according to what the worker determines before his death..while the amount of compensation is due to be paid to the worker in case Permanent Total Disability is the same amount payable in the event of death.

The step comes as a culmination of a package of legislation and decisions recently adopted by the UAE to modernize the system of legislation concerned with the protection of labor rights, which has been classified as one of the largest and most comprehensive modernization and development processes on the relevant legislative and regulatory system.

The UAE aims to secure the greatest degree of professional stability and improve work environments that stimulate production and creativity in line with the requirements of the labor market and the requirements of business sustainability, and to enhance the capabilities of attracting talented and creative people.

The list included Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding auxiliary service workers, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022 regarding work-related injuries and occupational diseases, and Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 regarding health and safety. vocational and labor accommodations, Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2022 regarding the protection of wages, Ministerial Resolution No. 48 of 2022 regarding the organization of labor inspection procedures, Resolution No. 46 of 2022 regarding the establishment of a Collective Labor Disputes Committee, and Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022 regarding the organization of procedures for labor disputes and complaints .