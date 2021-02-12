Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Emirates team defeated Al Dhaid 2-1 this evening «Friday», in the “12th round” of the First Division Football League. Al Dhaid advanced with the goal of Adnan Hussain in the 13th minute, and “Al Suqur” responded with two goals scored by the Brazilian Diego in the 49th minute, and the Jordanian Yassin Al Bakhit In the 55th minute, which was the player’s first goal in his new team’s jersey, with this result the Emirates team continues to fly at the top, after raising its score to 24 points, while Al Dhaid remained in last place with a “orphan point”.

Arabism failed to continue the positive offers, and benefit from the ground factor, with a “losing” draw against Dibba Fujairah with a goal for each of them. Al-Arabiya advanced with the first goal through Nawaniri in the 36th minute, and the “Al-Nakhidha” scored a tie with Badr Bilal’s goal in the 50th minute, and Al-Arabiya reached 21 Point, in the “Wasafa” center, which has become under threat, in the event that Al-Bataih wins tomorrow evening (Saturday) over Al-Hamriya.

And the “Nakhudas” preserved the chances of competing for the two cards to qualify for the “professional”, after raising its balance to point 18 “in fourth place.

In the last match of the first day of “Round 12”, Al-Taawon succeeded in defeating Masafi with two goals for one, reaching 13 points, compared to 12 points for Masafi.

The round matches will conclude with two meetings tomorrow (Saturday), the first between Hamriyah and Al-Bataeh in the “Derby of the Basma emirate” and the second between Dibba Al-Hisn and Masfout.