The UAE government held high-level meetings remotely, with the participation of ministers and officials from the UAE and nine African countries, which discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnerships in the development aspects and exchange expertise and experiences.

The meetings witnessed the launch of a knowledge exchange program, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, and the African Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union, with the aim of sharing the UAE’s development model and its pioneering experience in government modernization to benefit from it in developing the most vital sectors, keeping abreast of global changes, and discovering new opportunities for the development of societies. in the African continent.

The meeting, which was held over two days, focused on six main axes: preparation for the future, economic transformation, food security, government services, government strategy and innovation, government excellence and government capabilities.

The participants exchanged visions, perceptions and ideas to support the development process in the African continent and create a better future for future generations. They dealt with ways to strengthen the development partnership between the UAE and the African continent, and share experiences and successful experiences, by making use of the UAE government work models, government accelerator methodology, government excellence and innovation to consolidate and strengthen these concepts. In the system of work of African governments, which contributes to providing new opportunities, and supports the process of development and making a better future.

The ministerial meeting discussed ways to strengthen Emirati-African partnerships, future priorities in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Agenda 2063, by making use of Emirati experiences and success stories, and the government accelerator methodology developed by the UAE government, which resulted in finding innovative solutions to challenges.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership with the countries of the African continent, embodying the leadership’s directives, by consolidating meaningful partnerships that form an extension of historical relations in the cultural, commercial and social aspects between the two sides, indicating that the state’s relations The UAE’s strategy with Africa reflects its vision of building a partnership based on equality, brotherhood and mutual respect. Ahoud Bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, affirmed that the rapid changes facing societies require raising the level of global cooperation and partnerships between governments to enhance flexibility and readiness, focus on achieving development goals, and creating a positive impact to build a better future for societies. She said that the launch of the knowledge exchange program between the government of the UAE and the governments of the countries of the African Union embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build knowledge partnerships to develop government work in the world, and to exchange experiences and successful experiences, including It contributes to transferring government experiences to new heights that cope with the requirements and challenges of the future. For her part, Princess Gloria Akobondo, CEO of the New Partnerships Building for Africa’s Development in Nigeria, praised the UAE’s efforts to support national development plans and strategies, and design future policies in various countries of the African continent, through a set of programs and initiatives aimed at exchanging knowledge and experiences in various fields and sectors. Chairpersons, including climate change, food security, women’s empowerment, and government leadership development programs.

On the African side, a number of senior officials and experts from nine African countries participated in the sessions: Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Botswana, Ghana and Angola.

