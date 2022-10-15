The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Turkey for the victims of a mine explosion in the northern state of Barten, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Turkish government, its friendly people, and the families and families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.
