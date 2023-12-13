The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted a security forces camp in the Dera Ismail Khan area in northwestern Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of dozens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed – in a statement – that the UAE expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime.