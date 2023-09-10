The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the sister Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, killing and injuring hundreds.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, offered condolences to his brother Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and the people of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, via the “X” platform: “I offer my condolences to my brother, King Mohammed VI, and the Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake. We are saddened by this incident, and we stand by our brothers in brotherly Morocco, and we stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times. May God protect Morocco from all evil.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences to the brotherly people of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco for the victims of the earthquake… We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, and to be kind to them and maintain safety and security for them.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to the brothers affected by the earthquake, and to provide them with various forms of support.

His Highness’s initiative comes within the framework of the established fraternal relations that bring together the UAE and Morocco, in support of efforts to confront the crisis, and as an embodiment of the state’s approach to solidarity and standing with brothers and various peoples of the world, especially in difficult circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also directed all Dubai Police rescue and ambulance teams to quickly provide all types of assistance required to their colleagues from the rescue teams in brotherly Morocco, and to extend a helping hand to the brothers in rescuing the earthquake victims.

His Highness also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and all its affiliated charitable institutions to quickly provide all types of relief required for those affected, and to begin preparing an air bridge to ship relief, food, and shelter materials, to help contain the effects of the earthquake, and alleviate the suffering of our brothers in brotherly Morocco.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI for the victims of the earthquake, which resulted in deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar cables of condolence to King Mohammed VI.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said through his official account on “X”: “We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and to the people of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, hoping to God that the victims of the earthquake tragedy will rest in His vast mercy, and to inspire their families patience and solace, wishing for recovery.” Urgent relief to the injured, and expressing our sincere solidarity with them in this painful affliction.”

He also sent His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member The Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar cables of condolence to the King of Morocco.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement its sincere condolences to the Moroccan government and the brotherly Moroccan people, and to the families and loved ones of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced that the number of victims of the devastating earthquake had risen, exceeding a thousand dead and more than 1,200 injured, including dozens of serious cases.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: We stand in solidarity with Morocco to overcome the effects of the disaster

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered condolences to the sister Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences to our people in Morocco for the victims of the earthquake. We ask God to have mercy on them and to heal the injured and help the afflicted. We affirm full solidarity with the Moroccan people to overcome the effects of this humanitarian disaster.”

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Our hearts are with the people of Morocco

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Moroccan people and to the families of the earthquake victims.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Moroccan people and to the families of the earthquake victims. Our solidarity and hearts are with the people of Morocco. We ask God to protect them, be kind to them, and inspire patience in their afflictions.”

Ahmed bin Mohammed: Our condolences to Morocco and our prayers for the recovery of those injured

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences to the government and the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the devastating earthquake.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We extend our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake, and we pray to God to grant all those injured a speedy recovery.”