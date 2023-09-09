The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the sister Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, killing and injuring hundreds.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Moroccan government and the brotherly Moroccan people, and to the families and loved ones of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#UAE #stands #solidarity #Morocco #offers #condolences #earthquake #victims
Leave a Reply