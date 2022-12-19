The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with friendly Malaysia for the victims of the landslide that occurred in the state of Selangor, killing and injuring dozens of people, and causing great damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Malaysian government and people, as well as to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
