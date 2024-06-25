His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and offered – in the name of the state and the wise leadership – condolences to the Jordanian leadership for the killing and wounding of a number of soldiers in an accident involving military trucks within a convoy of relief and humanitarian aid heading To the Gaza Strip.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the Jordanian government and the brotherly Jordanian people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of the tragic accident, and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the tireless and continuous efforts made by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support the brotherly Palestinian people and help the people of the Gaza Strip face the difficult humanitarian conditions. His Highness also reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the importance of the international community making more efforts to facilitate the flow of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip through safe and unhindered corridors.