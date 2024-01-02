The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan for the victims of the earthquake that struck the center of the country, killing and injuring dozens.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Japan and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
