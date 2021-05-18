Abu Dhabi, New Delhi (agencies)

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Republic of India The friend is among the victims of the violent “Tuktai” cyclone, which struck several regions in the country, resulting in casualties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the Indian government and to the families and families of the victims of this great calamity, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

At least 38 people were killed and about 100 others were reported missing yesterday, after a violent cyclone swept through areas in the west IndiaHurricane Toktay is the latest in a growing number of storms that have hit the Arabian Sea in the recent period, at a time when climate change is causing its waters to warm up.

Hundreds of thousands of people were cut off from electricity after Cyclone Tuktay hit the coasts of Gujarat, west of India, Leaving dead and devastating.

Winds at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour hit the waterfront, uprooting thousands of trees and electricity poles, and cutting roads leading to affected areas, according to officials.

8-meter high waves swept through a support ship serving oil platforms off the coast of Bombay, leading to its sinking. Yesterday, the Indian Navy announced that 96 of the 273 people on board were missing.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that 177 people had been rescued from the ship and that warships were trying to rescue the rest of the crew in extremely difficult conditions at sea.

The marine helicopters managed to save 137 people who were on board another ship that ran aground, as well as an oil platform and another ship.

The Indian Press Trust of India reported that 8 people were killed in the coastal areas of the state of “Karnataka” in the south of the country, and 6 people died in the state of “Maharashtra” due to the harsh weather conditions caused by the typhoon.

It quoted the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rubani, as saying that the cyclone demolished more than 16,000 homes, uprooted more than 40,000 trees and about a thousand electricity poles, and cut electricity to 2,400 villages.

For its part, the Indian Meteorological Authority stated that the cyclone hit the coast of “Gujarat” last night in the “Saurashtra” region between “Dio and Oona”, indicating that the cyclone weakened around midnight after it crossed the coast of “Gujarat” as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Last Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the readiness of the states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising from the “Tuktai” cyclone, as the Indian Meteorological Authority warned that a tropical state in the Arabian Sea will turn into a tropical storm before it develops into a tropical cyclone. from first class.

The hurricane caused torrential rains accompanied by strong winds and high sea waves, which made public life impossible in coastal areas of western and southern India. The cyclone hit coastal areas in 6 states: “Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.” Thousands of residents were evacuated from coastal areas according to instructions by the central government. Hundreds of others were also rescued, as the authorities deployed disaster response force teams and the air and sea forces for the rescue operation.