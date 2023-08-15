The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India for the victims of the heavy rains that led to floods in two states located in the north of the country, killing and injuring a number of people, and causing great damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Republic of India, its friendly people and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.