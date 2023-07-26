The UAE expressed its solidarity with Greece in confronting the forest fires caused by the severe heat wave sweeping the country, which resulted in the death of two people as a result of the crash of a plane that was involved in extinguishing the fires, and the evacuation of thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s support for the Republic of Greece in these circumstances that the country is witnessing.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Greek government and its friendly people and to the families of the two victims in this painful accident.