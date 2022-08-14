The UAE expressed its solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and its sincere condolences for the victims of the burning of a church in Giza Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and brotherly people of the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the families and relatives of the victims in this tragic accident, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.