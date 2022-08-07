The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Cuba and its sincere condolences for the victims of the burning of two oil storage tanks in Matanzas, western Cuba, after they were struck by lightning, which resulted in deaths and dozens of injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Cuban government, the Cuban people, and the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.