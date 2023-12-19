The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of the earthquake that affected several areas in Ganzhou Province, northwestern China, and caused the death and injury of dozens of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Chinese government and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.