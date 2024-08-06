Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, stated that the Earth’s atmosphere witnesses meteor showers called “Perseids” and that these showers peak on Monday evening and Tuesday night, August 12 and 13 of each year, and are among the most prominent meteor showers of the year.

Al Jarwan said that the Perseids are attributed to the star cluster Perseus, which the Arabs called “the bearer of the ghoul’s head.” Their number exceeds one hundred meteors per hour, and the meteors shine on pitch-black nights when the bright disk of the moon is absent, or any artificial lighting or air pollutants that limit the ability to observe with the naked eye.

The constellation Perseus, which the Arabs called “the bearer of the head of the ghoul,” will rise on the night of August 13 from the northeastern side at midnight and will be in the middle of the sky at dawn this year. The absence of the moon before midnight may help in better viewing and observing a greater number of meteors if the sky is clear and the weather conditions are conducive to observation.

He pointed out that meteors are divided into two main groups: the first is “single or random meteors”, which are those in which no less than 5 of them can be seen on normal nights from different areas and at different times. The second group is “meteor showers”.

He pointed out that the main meteor showers are characterised by occurring every year at approximately the same time because the Earth returns to the point of intersection of its orbit with the comet’s orbit once every year. This type is also characterised by the fact that all the meteors in a single shower appear to be emanating from a single imaginary point called the “radiant point” and the meteor shower is named after the “star cluster” that contains the radiant point.

Al Jarwan explained that the Perseids were named thus because of the presence of a radiant point between the stars of the Perseus constellation, and each meteor shower has its own radiant point. The constellation is a number of stars that the ancients imagined to be in the shape of a tool or an animal. In general, if the number of meteors per hour reaches a thousand meteors per hour or more, it is called a meteor storm.