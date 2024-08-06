Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, said that the skies of the Emirates are witnessing meteor showers called the “Perseids”, and these showers reach their peak on Monday evening and Tuesday night, August 12 and 13 of each year, and they are among the most prominent meteor showers during the year.

Al Jarwan said that the Perseids are attributed to the star cluster Perseus, which the Arabs called “the bearer of the head of the ghoul.” Their number exceeds 100 meteors per hour, and the meteors shine on pitch-black nights when the bright disk of the moon is absent, or any artificial lighting or air pollutants that limit the ability to observe with the naked eye.

The constellation Perseus will rise on the night of August 13 from the north-eastern side at midnight and will be in the middle of the sky at dawn this year. The absence of the moon before midnight may help in better viewing and observing a greater number of meteors, if the sky is clear and the weather conditions are conducive to observation.

He pointed out that meteors are divided into two main groups: the first is “single or random meteors,” in which no less than five meteors can be seen on normal nights, from different regions, and at different times. The second is “meteor showers.”

He pointed out that the main meteor showers are characterised by occurring at approximately the same time each year because the Earth returns to the point of intersection of its orbit with the comet’s orbit once a year. This type is also characterised by the fact that all the meteors in a single shower appear to originate from a single imaginary point called the “radiant point”, and the meteor shower is named after the “star cluster” that contains the radiant point.

Al Jarwan explained that the Perseids were named as such because of the presence of a radiant point between the stars of the Perseus constellation, explaining that each meteor shower has its own radiant point.

He stated that the constellation is a number of stars that the ancients imagined in the form of a tool or an animal, explaining that if the number of meteors per hour reached 1,000 meteors per hour or more, then it was called a meteor storm.