Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, said that between November 14 and 21, the skies of the Emirates will witness meteor showers called “Leonid meteor showers.”

He added, “The Leonid meteor shower is one of the most important meteor showers that astronomers and amateurs are keen to follow during this time of the year.”

He added that the Leonids are attributed to the constellation Leo, because they are seen emanating from the Leo constellation, one of the star groups in the sky, at a rate exceeding 20 meteors per hour at the peak of the shower on November 17, and their number may exceed 1,000 meteors per hour on rare occasions, and then they are called “shower.” “Meteor Storm” or “Meteor Storm”.

He pointed out that the Leonid meteor shower is linked to the remnants of comet Tempel Tuttle, whose path the Earth crosses during that period. On normal days with clear skies away from lights, about five meteors per hour can be seen on average.