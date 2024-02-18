The Emirates Astronomy Society said that the country’s sky will witness a distinctive planetary conjunction this week at dawn above the eastern horizon, as the luminous planet Venus meets the planet Mars during the period between 20 and 24 February this year, after the time of dawn prayer until just before the sun rises above the eastern horizon..

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “This distinctive conjunction will be seen with the naked eye, when weather conditions permit it to be seen, and the apparent approach of the two planets will be striking to onlookers, and this approach is not actually an actual convergence between the two planets, but rather their apparent approach to their location.” From the Earth as seen by the observer from the heavenly dome.”

He added: Planetary conjunctions, or the conjunction of the moon with one of the bright planets, are considered one of the most beautiful astronomical manifestations that attract the attention of people and astronomers among them, when the distance between the two celestial bodies is less than 3 degrees from the sky, and the conjunction is more beautiful when this distance is shorter, especially if it is one of the conjunction planets. Venus or Jupiter are the brightest planets in the sky.