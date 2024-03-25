The sky of the Emirates will witness at dawn the fourth of next April a distinctive astronomical phenomenon called “planetary alignment” or “planetary alignment,” in which 4 planets in addition to the moon are lined up above the eastern horizon, including three planets visible to the naked eye: Venus, Saturn, and Mars, and the fourth planet will only be seen with high-powered binoculars. Or a simple telescope is “Neptune”.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, explained that the planets will line up above the eastern horizon at dawn east of the moon, and they will be in order from the top towards the eastern horizon: the moon, then Mars, then Saturn, and behind them is Neptune, then Venus, which rises about half an hour before sunrise.

He pointed out that the phenomenon of “planetary alignment” is an astronomical term used to describe a phenomenon when three or more celestial bodies, including the planets or the moon, gather in the night sky closely on one side of the sun at the same time.

In the apparent celestial hemisphere, and in the broader sense, there are several planets in the sky on one night in one side of the sky. The brighter or closer the celestial bodies are, or the more celestial bodies visible to the naked eye, the more distinct the phenomenon is.