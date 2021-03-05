Jakarta (WAM)

Yesterday, the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a technical agreement with the Republic of Indonesia to support cooperation in the fields of creative economy, tourism, environmental conservation and logistics, in the UAE-Indonesia Business Forum under the title “The Amazing Week 2021”.

The state delegation included His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Sultan bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai Ports World Group, Mubarak Al Nakhy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and representatives of high-level bodies in the country.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Noura Al Kaabi and His Excellency Sandyaga Salahuddin Onoo, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, regarding cooperation in the field of the creative economy.

The memorandum aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of creative economy, mutual support in architecture, fashion, design and fine arts and exchange of experiences on developing methods of financing the creative economy.

As for the technical agreement, it was signed by Mubarak Al-Nakhy and Wisno Tarongaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, to host the World Conference on Creative Economy 2021 in Dubai, within the framework of Expo 2020.

His Excellency Al Kaabi said: “The UAE and Indonesia present to the world a distinct model of cultural and religious pluralism based on tolerance, moderation, coexistence and acceptance of the other. Which is one of the pillars of sustainable economic development ».

Opportunities

Hossein Bajis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the country, stated that the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of the creative economy will open many opportunities between the two countries to exchange ideas and experiences for the advancement of the creative economy industries in both countries. He expressed optimism that both the UAE and Indonesia would be able to play a greater role in the economic recovery through the creative economy industries.

Other agreements signed between the two sides included two cooperation agreements in the industrial and commercial sectors, a logistical passport agreement with many business sectors in the UAE, in addition to a joint venture development agreement with DP World.