The UAE government has signed a memorandum of cooperation and partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is concerned with institutional development and the exchange of knowledge and experiences, so that the UAE has become the first country in the world to sign this agreement with the organization since its establishment, within the framework of strategic cooperation and comprehensive support, With the participation of the UAE’s distinguished experience globally in the civil aviation space.

The signing of the memorandum came within the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on March 29 and 30 at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The memorandum was signed by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, President of the World Summit Organization, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Salvatore Chaquitano, in the presence of a number of officials. Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE adopts the promotion of joint action and positive cooperation between governments and international organizations, a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to share knowledge and successful work models developed by the UAE government, which contributes to supporting International efforts to achieve global development goals.

He referred to the successes achieved by the UAE government that made it a global model for anticipating the future and inventing solutions to various global challenges, stressing that the government’s partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization represents a step towards empowering global human capital in the field of civil aviation, which is one of the most important fields in the UAE. Which owns a group of the most successful and largest airlines in the world.

Al Gergawi added that strengthening cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization aims to advance the aviation sector worldwide through distinguished international cooperation programs supported by the UAE, noting the state’s provision of distinguished training programs and advanced technical support to ensure the development of current work patterns. globally, and directly contribute to enhancing aviation security and safety.

For his part, Salvatore Chachitano stressed the importance of developing comprehensive international cooperation frameworks between international organizations and governments to support the use of common knowledge in finding solutions to the various challenges facing societies.

He said, “The organization is proud of its partnership with the UAE government, which has been able to achieve great strides over the past years, and this partnership contributes to consolidating the organization’s efforts and supporting the achievement of its goals and future visions.”



