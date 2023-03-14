The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, confirmed that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, has made qualitative achievements in the field of secure digital transformation, which has strengthened its position in global competitiveness indicators.

This came during the World Summit on the Information Society, which was held at the headquarters of the International Telecommunication Union under the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Digital channels in the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Hammad Al Hammadi. In his speech within the activities of the first day of the summit, Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti said that the UAE has a pioneering experience in the field of cybersecurity and digital transformation in various strategic sectors, to ensure the quality of digital life in the UAE society, through a highly developed digital infrastructure that relies on the latest technology, techniques and skills. worldwide in protecting cyberspace.

In his speech, Al-Kuwaiti touched on the most important elements of the UAE’s success in benefiting from advanced capabilities, artificial intelligence technologies and qualified national cadres in achieving positive and realistic results that contribute to facilitating life for all residents of the country.

For his part, Eng. Majed Sultan Al-Mismar emphasized the most prominent achievements of the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government in the telecommunications sector and digital services through the application of the digital identity, which is a quantum leap in transactions in the government and private sectors, as the number of beneficiaries of the application reached more than 5 million people, which confirms the leadership of the UAE in Various fields that support technical development around the world.

For his part, Hammad Al Hammadi referred to the experience of the Abu Dhabi government in the government services system “Tamm” and the most important successful criteria in launching an electronic application that contains more than 700 digital services that make it easier for customers to access these services in one application, which came as a result of the cooperation of more than 30 government agencies in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi, with the aim of enhancing the customer’s experience in applying for services through the application.