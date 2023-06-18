The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan in the areas of government modernization represents a global model for government cooperation between friendly countries, and contributes to establishing a better future for societies.

He said that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to move forward in consolidating fruitful cooperation and exchanging constructive experiences with all countries. the world, in order to promote the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable development.

This came during a keynote speech within the work of the first annual Azerbaijan Forum on Innovation and Competitiveness, which was held under the auspices of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and organized by the Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as part of bilateral cooperation initiatives in the field of exchanging experiences and government development between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which aimed to enhance Benefiting from the experiences of the UAE in government modernization, innovation and consolidation of government competitiveness.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that the path to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development passes through commitment to government modernization and development based on innovation, competitiveness and proactivity, given that the future of government performance and related government services and the creation of real opportunities and an environment conducive to the growth of all institutions of society begins with the extent of the effectiveness of the development and modernization process that It is happening now, which requires governments to adopt an innovative and competitive approach in their daily work.

He said that the forum reflects the efforts of the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in modernizing government administration, consolidate readiness for the future, establish a proactive and flexible government business model that enhances competitiveness and leadership, and represents an opportunity to share visions, trends and success stories in the areas of innovation and competitiveness, and is a platform to enhance knowledge exchange efforts. experiences, and share innovative models.

The annual Forum for Innovation and Competitiveness is a platform for discussing best practices in the field of global government competitiveness and innovation in government administration. It will be organized annually to discuss global trends in government administration. It was held with the participation of a delegation from the UAE government, and a number of ministers, ambassadors and senior officials in the government of Azerbaijan, including Olvi. Mehdiyev, Head of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and representatives of private sector companies.

The Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan honored Muhammad Al-Gergawi by awarding him the “Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Cooperation”, in recognition of his contributions to consolidating the partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the areas of cooperation and government development.

The Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, participated in a “remote” session, in which he emphasized that cooperation in the field of exchanging government experiences with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan represents a new and important station for the government knowledge exchange program launched by the UAE. The Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, Hanan Mansour Ahli, spoke in a panel discussion entitled “Empowering Women”, about the UAE’s distinguished experience in empowering women, achieving gender balance in various fields, and efforts to enhance this experience and transform it into an Emirati model to be followed globally.

Dr. Radhia Al-Hashemi, Director of the Government Accelerators Department at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, reviewed the experience of the UAE government accelerators, the first of its kind in the world, and its impact on accelerating achievement and developing innovative solutions to the major challenges facing the government.

The Director of the Government Services Development Department at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Salem Al-Shaami, also discussed the experience of developing government services, the state’s visions for the future of services, and ways to benefit from technology and digitization solutions to transfer them to broad horizons that reflect positively on society.

For his part, the Director of the UAE Smart Government Program at the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dr. Tariq Al-Hawi, discussed the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of digital transformation in various strategic sectors, in order to ensure the quality of digital life in the UAE society.

The Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan honors Al Gergawi for his role in consolidating partnership and cooperation between the two countries in the areas of government development.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi:

“The strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan in the areas of government modernization represents a global model for government cooperation.”