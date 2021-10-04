The official statistics of the latest developments in the “Covid-19” data in the UAE showed that 189 new cases of the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” were recorded, which is the lowest number of cases of the Corona virus, in 420 days, since the tenth of August 2020, when the country recorded 179 Corona virus infection.

The statistics indicated that the recovery rates from “Covid-19” increased to 99% of the total cases recorded in the country since the emergence of the virus, and the percentage of the population who received the “Corona” vaccine reached 84.2% of the total population, which contributed to a decrease in the number of active cases to 4959 cases, all of them are stable and are subject to the necessary health care.

Statistics issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics showed a decrease in the rate of daily injuries during the last week until the fourth of October, to reach 2.5 per 100,000 people, compared to an increase in the recovery rate to 3.3 per 100,000 people, and the death rate from total injuries is 0% for each 100,000 people, while the rate of positive injuries from the total examinations decreased by 0.1%, which contributed to the UAE’s continuation, among the world’s best flexible countries in dealing with the pandemic, thanks to the future vision and proactive plans, and the exploitation of innovative solutions.

The health authorities in the country confirmed, during periodic briefings on developments related to the “Covid-19” pandemic, that the indicators of recovery from “Corona” reflect the strength and efficiency of the UAE health system at the global level, as well as the proactive vision of the country, in the face of the “Corona” pandemic. By applying the latest modern and innovative treatment methods, providing a “Covid-19” vaccine for all residents of the country for free, expanding the scope of proactive examinations, and establishing specialized hospitals throughout the country to receive and treat “Covid-19” patients, in addition to the availability of cadres and medical supplies, and a strategic stockpile. medicine, which is one of the cornerstones of the epidemic response. The health authorities pointed out that the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of the disease, in addition to providing the latest treatments in the world, foremost of which is the drug Sotrofimab, and increasing the number of proactive examinations with the aim of early detection of the infected, counting and isolating cases infected with the Corona virus and those in contact with them, and using Artificial intelligence in trapping the virus, which greatly contributed to the speed of recovery.

High cure rate

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has confirmed its keenness to provide the latest treatment for patients with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19”, which has contributed significantly to the high rate of recovery of the infected in recent months.

She indicated that the use of the drug “Sotrovimab”, the latest anti-viral treatment in the world, proved its effectiveness in the treatment and achieved excellent results within a short time, as it rushed to treat “Covid-19” patients with the drug (Sotrovimab), as soon as it was approved for emergency use, under the supervision of the Health Department. in Abu Dhabi.





