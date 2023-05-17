Hossam Abdel Nabi (Dubai) The Association of Internal Auditors in the UAE will finish setting the first standards for internal auditing that are compatible with Islamic law in the world, in the third quarter of this year, in cooperation with the Internal Sharia Auditing Committee of the UAE Banks Federation, according to Abdul Qadir Obaid, Chairman The Board of Directors of the UAE Internal Auditors Association.

Abdul Qadir Obaid confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the demand for internal auditing that is compatible with Sharia is growing, especially in Islamic banks operating in the country, as well as in international commercial banks that have windows to market banking products that are compatible with Sharia, pointing out that the Association of Internal Auditors in The UAE will set the standards and examinations required for graduates qualified to work in the Sharia-compliant internal audit profession, as part of its vital role in spreading knowledge and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global center for governance and applying good practices in the field of the profession.

Elite minds

In remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the 21st regional conference on regional auditing, which is the largest conference for internal auditors in the world, Obaid revealed that the UAE Internal Auditors Association won the right to host the Jam Conference, a conference for managers and heads of auditing at the level of the United States of America. The UAE is the first country outside the United States to host such a global event.

He said: The conference will be held in Dubai during the month of October, after discussions that lasted for a whole year in order to host the event, which receives global attention because it is a conference for the elite of minds and experts working in the auditing profession, noting that choosing the UAE to host such an event reflects its status The state and the directives of the wise leadership of the state to be the first and play a pioneering role in the world. Obaid announced, during the 21st regional conference for regional auditing, which is organized by the Emirates Internal Auditors Association under the slogan “Adopting Sustainability in Auditing”, that the “Hassad” program launched by the Emirates Internal Auditors Association has so far succeeded in qualifying 166 Emiratis to work in the profession. Internal auditing across 20 batches, as it includes intensive training programs to graduate professional internal auditors who are agents of change and catalysts for transformation, through the application of optimal internal auditing practice. He revealed that the Association will cooperate with the UAE Banks Federation to organize two sessions of the (Hassad) program every year over the next five years, in order to qualify citizens working in the banking sector, with the possibility of the participation of trainees from the Arab world in order to transfer experience, and pointing at the same time Noting that the participation of the Arab Union for Internal Auditing and its support for the conference resulted in the adoption of the Arabic language as an official language in the International Conference on Internal Auditing, which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, during the current year.

Sustainability recommendations

Regarding the importance of “adopting sustainability in auditing,” Obaid replied that the internal auditor plays a major role in encouraging companies to adhere to environmental and social governance standards in order to achieve sustainability.

He said: The internal audit profession is a major part in achieving sustainability goals and achieving carbon neutrality, by providing advice and recommendations to companies and institutions on how to increase their commitment to sustainability standards, noting that the internal auditor plays an important role in meeting the regulatory requirements of companies by disclosing environmental and social governance standards and their commitment. activities related to achieving sustainability.

audit boards

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Internal Auditors in the UAE, the association was able to organize 5 councils for internal audit in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as these councils represent an opportunity for managers and heads of internal audit in companies and agencies operating in the country to exchange views on the problems they face, stressing that Participation in these councils is limited to managers and heads of internal audit to raise and discuss internal issues as friends and without the presence of consulting firms.

A number of senior officials from the UAE and the internal audit sector in a number of Arab and foreign countries participated in the twenty-first regional conference for regional auditing. During the conference, pressing issues such as fraud, corruption, information security, sustainability, rapid auditing, governance and risks by experts were discussed, which are issues that gain Especially important in the business world.