Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday morning, the UAE sent a plane carrying 33 tons of urgent food supplies to those affected by the earthquake that struck Herat Province in western Afghanistan, killing and injuring thousands of people, the majority of whom were women and children, and causing severe damage.

The supplies were sent through the joint efforts of a number of Emirati relief institutions, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Charitable Foundation, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, said: “Sending urgent food supplies with the participation of relief and charitable institutions in the UAE comes within the framework of providing the necessary needs in times of crisis, especially during natural disasters that result in a severe shortage of food and medical supplies, which require rapid intervention.” To support the affected population, especially women, children and the elderly.

He pointed out that the UAE is one of the first countries to rush to provide support and a helping hand to the friendly Afghan people to limit the effects of the earthquake, which reflects the UAE’s established approach since the era of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and the leadership’s directives. Al-Rashida, which always provides support and urgent response to countries and peoples in times of crises and disasters.

In addition, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation provided emergency assistance to relief those affected by the earthquakes that struck Herat Province in Afghanistan recently, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The humanitarian aid provided by the Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included food and medical aid, and other supplies allocated to those affected by the earthquakes. Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, Director General of the Foundation, stressed the need to work with maximum speed to provide relief to those affected and mitigate the impact of the disaster on them in these difficult, tragic circumstances. Al-Falahi explained that this humanitarian relief comes from the Foundation’s commitment to its humanitarian role, and to achieve its charitable goals by providing aid to those in need, whether inside or outside the country. Or outside the country.