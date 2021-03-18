The UAE has sent urgent medical and food aid to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, including medical, relief and food supplies, in the context of humanitarian solidarity with the humanitarian catastrophe that occurred as a result of the violent accidental explosions in the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea during the past week, which left hundreds dead and wounded and widespread destruction of buildings And service installations.

This urgent medical and food aid provided to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea comes within the framework of the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE to always stand by friendly countries in various humanitarian situations that need quick interventions to alleviate the severity of crises and extend a helping hand to those affected in those countries.





