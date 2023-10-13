In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates sent urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. To help those affected by the earthquake that struck the state of Herat, west of the country, and led to the death and injury of thousands of people, the majority of whom were women and children.

Today, a number of relief planes carrying large quantities of food supplies, medicines, medical supplies, and in-kind assistance provided to the brotherly Afghan people have left the country. To meet the shortfall in the needs of those affected by the earthquake.

This came with the participation of many relief institutions in the country, in a way that contributes to providing all the necessary needs to support those affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan, and in a way that enables us to identify their humanitarian needs as quickly as possible, and follow up on their living conditions and their health and psychological conditions until this crisis is overcome.

This humanitarian aid comes within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian role in helping those affected and afflicted around the world, extending a helping hand to them, and responding to urgent humanitarian issues.