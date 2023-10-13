Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, said that this initiative comes within the continuous efforts made by the UAE to provide relief supplies to the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through.

He stressed that this and other initiatives reflect the UAE’s fraternal positions and its firm approach to supporting brothers in various circumstances.

He added that the UAE took the urgent initiative to send aid as a result of the urgent need of the Palestinian people in these difficult circumstances.