The UAE has sent 36 tons of urgent medical and food aid to the Republic of Mozambique to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions that the coastal town of Palma in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique has suffered as a result of the terrorist attack by armed groups belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS, which resulted in dozens of victims and hundreds. Of the injured, the displacement of a large number of people from the city, and the presence of many families without shelter or basic food needs, especially for children and women.

Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al-Qahtani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of the Republic of Mozambique, said, “The UAE has sought, since its accession to the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS in 2014, to support all efforts made by the international community towards eliminating this organization and preventing the spread of its extremist ideology. .

He added that this urgent humanitarian aid sent by the UAE to the Republic of Mozambique comes within the framework of providing humanitarian supplies and basic needs to alleviate the burdens of those affected by the terrorist attack, as well as within the humanitarian response and help all African countries in such critical circumstances.

It is worth noting that the UAE previously sent aid containing 8.7 tons of medical supplies to Mozambique, to support about 9,000 medical workers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.