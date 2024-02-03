Yesterday, the second Emirati aid ship sailed carrying 4,544 tons of humanitarian supplies, heading to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered to be implemented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support… The brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship that departed from the port of Fujairah carried 4,303 tons of food supplies, 154 tons of shelter materials, and 87 tons of medical aid that was provided by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works. And the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

His Highness the President, may God protect him, ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense on the fifth of last November to begin the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people, in cooperation with the humanitarian institutions in the country, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people amounted to 15,075 tons of aid, while the total number of aircraft within the UAE air bridge reached 151 aircraft.

The UAE’s commitment embodies the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, during which the UAE was keen to provide all possible forms of support.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing winter clothes and food meals to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

The Emirates Red Crescent teams distributed 80,993 pieces of winter clothing to residents of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the context of its humanitarian relief efforts, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to operate 16 charity kitchens to distribute meals to the displaced in the governorates of the Gaza Strip. The distribution of meals included 8,000 families, including 32,000 individuals, while the total number of beneficiaries of the meals reached 112,993 beneficiaries. The Red Crescent Authority had launched, as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” a humanitarian aid convoy for the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of its annual winter campaign, “You are the Warm Hands,” which includes about 1,650,000 pieces of winter clothing and blankets to keep warm to combat the cold.

8,000 families were included in the meal distribution, including 32,000 people.