Today, the UAE sent an aid plane containing 7.7 tons of medical supplies and testing devices to the United Republic of Comoros, to support the efforts of 7,700 health care workers to enhance their efforts to contain the spread of “Covid-19”.

The country’s ambassador to the United Republic of the Comoros Saeed Muhammad Saeed Morshed Al-Muqbali said: The bilateral relations between the two countries witnessed remarkable progress over the past years in many areas, with the support of the leaderships of the two countries, and this comes based on foundations of mutual understanding and coordination, and within the framework of more cooperation to overcome challenges. The list, taking advantage of future opportunities and employing them in the service of the common interests of both sides.

Al-Muqbali added: The United Republic of Comoros is one of the first countries to benefit from the Emirati medical aid to combat “Covid-19”. During last May, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 5 tons of various medical and preventive supplies, from which about 5 thousand medical workers benefited. , To support their efforts in combating “Covid-19”.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 1798 tons of aid to more than 135 countries, benefiting about 1.8 million medical workers.





