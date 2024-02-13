Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the UAE sent a plane carrying 55 tons of relief and medical aid, including more than 360 personal electric generators, 5,000 educational laptop computers, winter clothes, blankets, heaters and medical supplies, to help those affected in Ukraine, as part of the UAE’s ongoing relief support. To contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions facing Ukrainians as a result of the current crisis.

The aid will be sent through Poland, and then transported to Ukrainian territory.

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Office, said: “The aid sent to the Republic of Ukraine comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness to provide a helping hand to the Ukrainian people and support them with all requirements. We hope that this aid will contribute to alleviating the suffering of a large segment of Ukrainians and meeting their basic needs, especially in the areas of education and health care.”

For his part, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, pointed out that the aid plane included many relief supplies, especially power generators, blankets and winter clothes to help those affected in Ukraine face the harsh winter conditions, as well as providing medical and educational resources and supplies to support the medical sectors. And the education is there.

He stressed the UAE's keenness, within the established humanitarian approach of its wise leadership, to make every effort to provide the necessary needs of all peoples of the world in times of humanitarian crises, and to alleviate the severity of suffering, especially for the most needy groups, women, children, and the elderly.

It is noteworthy that, since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected in this country, including 100 million US dollars to Ukrainian civilians. An air bridge of relief aid, basic and medical food supplies, electric generators, ambulances, and other medical and educational supplies was also launched, in addition to It is operated by planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.