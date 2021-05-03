Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 52 tons of foodstuffs to the Republic of Niger, as part of the country’s initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Amer Al Minhali, Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE embassy in Chad said: “The UAE considers cooperation with the international community a matter of utmost necessity, especially in light of the difficult circumstances the world is going through resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.” He pointed out that sending a plane Loaded with foodstuffs to the Republic of Niger comes to support needy families in this friendly country during the holy month.

And he added, “This is the second plane to arrive in Niger from the United Arab Emirates, where a plane was dispatched in May of last year, carrying 6 tons of medical supplies, from which 6 thousand health care workers have benefited to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”





