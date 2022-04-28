Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 30 tons of food supplies to the Republic of Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees, as part of the UAE relief air bridge that was inaugurated since last March to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions faced by displaced Ukrainians and refugees, especially women and children.

His Excellency Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, said: “Since the start of the Ukrainian crisis, the UAE has supported international efforts to alleviate the difficult humanitarian conditions of the population and their forced asylum to neighboring countries, by providing basic needs, especially food and medicine.”

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE continues to provide relief support to the Ukrainian people based on the approach and human solidarity, and in compliance with the values ​​and principles established by the wise leadership, and following the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, in supporting relief efforts. international assistance and help all peoples to overcome their humanitarian crises.